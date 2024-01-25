EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.41 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $3,368,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 32,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,380,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,592,000 after acquiring an additional 103,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.07. The stock has a market cap of $273.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

