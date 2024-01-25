EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $230.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.04 and a fifty-two week high of $232.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.49.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.