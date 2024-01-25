EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

