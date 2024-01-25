EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $134.80 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $139.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.12.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

