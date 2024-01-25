EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $47,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $391.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.80 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.58.

Insider Activity

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.