EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 644.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LH

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.