EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW opened at $210.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.41 and its 200 day moving average is $214.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

