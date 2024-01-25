EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 2.7 %

PYPL stock opened at $63.02 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

