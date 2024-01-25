Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Increased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 688.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 24.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Exelon by 31.0% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Exelon by 16.2% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

