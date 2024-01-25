Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $148.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.98. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock worth $12,489,525. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.