Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 41,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $128.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $129.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.95 and its 200-day moving average is $119.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

