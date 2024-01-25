Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.64.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXFY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expensify from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expensify by 287.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after buying an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 801,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 135.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 584,734 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 396.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 570,495 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EXFY stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $117.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
