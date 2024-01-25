Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) PT Raised to $14.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

FMNB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $537.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.85. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 20.79%. Research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395,203 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 552,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 141,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 76,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 72,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 71,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

