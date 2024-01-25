Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,235 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $30,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

FRT stock opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

