Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Ferroglobe in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

GSM stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $999.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $416.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.35 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 25.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $910,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

