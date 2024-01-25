Fetch.ai Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.75 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001447 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $481.22 million and $42.75 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00074911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00028154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,601,861 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

