Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Insider Domenico De Lorenzo Buys 45,000 Shares

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) insider Domenico De Lorenzo bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 974 ($12.38) per share, for a total transaction of £438,300 ($556,925.03).

Shares of FEVR stock traded up GBX 64 ($0.81) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,076 ($13.67). 967,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,717. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,038.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,150.11. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,760.00, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.12. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 944.50 ($12.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,489 ($18.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,310 ($16.65) to GBX 1,380 ($17.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,316 ($16.72).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

