Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.08

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.08 and last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 13458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $875.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

