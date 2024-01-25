Financial Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 442 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,540.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $146,000.

EDIV stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $254.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

