Financial Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.27. 1,446,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,170. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

