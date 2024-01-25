Financial Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,157. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

