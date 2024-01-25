Financial Advisory Partners LLC Has $9.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.01. 516,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,000. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.99. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

