Financial Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.63. 181,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.