Financial Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.7% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,125 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,335,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,426,881. The stock has a market cap of $212.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.