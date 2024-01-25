Financial Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after buying an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $47,400,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $42,678,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WEC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.46. The company had a trading volume of 419,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,418. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

