Financial Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 313 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 1.6% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after buying an additional 781,940 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,069.6% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,384,000 after purchasing an additional 346,606 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 312,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.78. 17,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,324. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.01 and a 200-day moving average of $188.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

