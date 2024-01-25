Financial Advisory Partners LLC Sells 4,779 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for about 1.5% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 125,940.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

TU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 377,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,318. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 270.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TELUS

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.