Financial Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 360 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.31 on Thursday, hitting $679.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,719. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $698.66. The stock has a market cap of $301.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

