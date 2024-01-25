Financial Connections Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 93.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,739 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF comprises 0.6% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $51.58. The company had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20.

About T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

