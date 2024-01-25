Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Financial Connections Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,105 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 0.36% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 35,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,021. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $485.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.