Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.6% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 143,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,629 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.89. 7,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,929. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $568.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

