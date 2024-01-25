Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 24,992 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,992 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 361,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. DDFG Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period.

NULV stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.63. 86,680 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

