Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 26 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Connections Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $437.73. The company had a trading volume of 576,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $440.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.92 and a 200 day moving average of $405.46.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

