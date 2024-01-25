Financial Connections Group Inc. Trims Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUSC stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 110,315 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

