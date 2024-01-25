First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $48.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. On average, analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post $176 EPS for the current fiscal year and $189 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FCNCA opened at $1,423.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,428.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,394.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,528.12.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

