First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $35.64 on Thursday. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $660.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Stories

