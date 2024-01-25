First Community Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

First Community has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Community has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Community to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

First Community Stock Performance

FCCO stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. First Community has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FCCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Community by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Community by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

