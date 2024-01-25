First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

First Community Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $19.09. 4,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,433. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $145.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.

First Community Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Community by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Community by 4.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Community by 314.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

