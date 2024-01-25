First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

