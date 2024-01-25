First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,761.44 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Samir Devendra Patel bought 2,412 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,761.44.

Samir Devendra Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 25th, Samir Devendra Patel bought 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,940.00.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 2.2 %

TSE:FR opened at C$6.53 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.67.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$178.72 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.1069298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

