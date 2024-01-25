First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.79

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.79 and last traded at $85.53, with a volume of 3420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 128,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 65,336 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 48,937 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

