First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.79

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.79 and last traded at $85.53, with a volume of 3420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.