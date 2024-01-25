First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,950. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

