FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $35.96 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

