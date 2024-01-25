Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $128,190,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV opened at $140.60 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.57.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

