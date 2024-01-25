Fiske (LON:FKE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.62). 4,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 24,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.66).
Fiske Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £5.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2,425.00 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Insider Transactions at Fiske
In other news, insider James Philip Quibell Harrison purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £10,400 ($13,214.74). Also, insider Tony R. Pattison bought 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £3,540 ($4,498.09). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Fiske
Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.
