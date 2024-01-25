Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Cut to $0.75

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.00 to $0.75 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

FSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Fisker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $276.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.17%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 55,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 48,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,937,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,582,000 after acquiring an additional 753,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth $31,924,000. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

