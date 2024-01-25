Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,191,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

