Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
