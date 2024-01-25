Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576,681 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,124,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,895,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,520,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KVUE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 1,306,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,539,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

