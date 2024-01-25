Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,756,163. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

