Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.62. 278,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $127.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

